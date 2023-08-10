Afghan family thriving in Halifax nearly 2 years after fleeing Kabul

After a whirlwind two years which included getting out of Afghanistan on a Canadian military plane, Rohuddin Zia and his family are feeling happy to be in Halifax where they're building their new lives.

As the Taliban took over, they were able to leave their home country just before thousands of people rushed to the airport in Kabul trying to do the same thing in August 2021, in scenes that made headlines around the world.

Zia, 42, his wife, Tahera Qasami, and their five children are now part of a growing Afghan community in Halifax, where a total of 430 people from the country resettled over the past two years, according to the Canadian government. His mother also lives with them.

"There are many different things than two years ago," Zia said. "My kids go to school and my wife and I go to English classes. We are happy to live here."

Zia, who worked in security at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul, has now found work as a security guard in Halifax.

"That's very important to my life, because when I work I earn money to support my family," he said.

In the past few months he has also started selling hand-crafted jewelry, some that he made himself while still in Afghanistan, at markets in Dartmouth in Halifax.

That's lifting his spirit, given the rings showcase the culture of his home country where the stones in them are sourced.

Zia is also a member of the Afghan Society of Halifax, which gives him a chance to meet others from Afghanistan.

My children's happiness is my happiness - Rohuddin Zia

The Zia children are adapting well to their new lives, making friends in the neighbourhood and learning English quickly.

"When I went to school I learned it from my friends," said nine-year-old Sara.

Hajar, who is eight, is also enjoying school, with Tayeb going into his first year in the fall. Bushra is two and Ayoub is 13 months.

"My children's happiness is my happiness. If they're happy, I'm happy," Zia said.

The family are permanent residents of Canada and aim to become Canadian citizens.

Canada closer to target

Zia worries for those still in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, especially women and girls. He hopes the situation will one day be safe for his family to at least visit their home country.

"We would go for one or two months but would come back to Canada," he said.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said more than 36,000 Afghans have arrived in Canada under all immigration streams since August 2021.

The department continues to work on its goal of bringing at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada by the end of this year.

