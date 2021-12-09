Skip to Main Content
265 Afghan refugees arrive in Nova Scotia amid heavy snow

Of the refugees that arrived in Halifax Wednesday night, 100 will be calling Nova Scotia home. The rest will settle elsewhere in the country.

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
The Afghan refugees who arrived Wednesday night in Canada came from a third country. (Halifax Stanfield International Airport)

A group of 265 refugees from Afghanistan arrived at Halifax's Stanfield International Airport amid heavy snow fall Wednesday night, 100 of whom will call Nova Scotia home.

The refugees are former NATO employees who travelled to Canada from a third country.

The refugees not settling in Nova Scotia are continuing on to other parts of the country.

Staff from the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) were on hand to help the refugees clear customs and board buses for temporary accommodations.

"They were well prepared for the weather with jackets and boots and hats and mittens," said executive director Jennifer Watts. "People were just very relieved and very grateful to be here."

ISANS will work with the families to find permanent housing, enrol the children in school, do language assessments and provide employment counselling.

