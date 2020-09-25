Affordable housing, heritage preservation emerge as election issues in downtown Halifax

Affordable housing and heritage preservation have emerged as municipal election issues in Halifax's District 7.

Demonstrators held a rally on Queen Street on Thursday.

They're worried about the prospect of some commercial properties being demolished. Halifax Regional Council agreed to take them off a preservation list so the owners can sell them.

"That means they can be destroyed," said Judy Haiven, part of Development Options Halifax, the rally organizer. "As we know, if they come off a heritage conservation list, they will be destroyed."

Cody Beaton attended the rally and was gathering names for a petition about the situation. He worries that the streetscape will be lost without providing people with options for affordable housing.

'Condos for the rich are not affordable'

"Condos for rich people are not affordable, and that's what they want to do," said Beaton. "I bet you anything."

Sue Uteck, the executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association, watched the rally from across the street.

Uteck hopes those who buy the properties can incorporate the facades into new developments so the character of the area can be maintained.

The former councillor said the situation has been poorly handled by the current council. She said the downtown plan was supposed to be reviewed after five years, but 11 years have passed without a review.

"We knew mistakes we're going to be made, so it's time for that review," Uteck said.

Residents in the area say they are worried about the future of several commercial properties. (Pam Berman/CBC)

Developer Danny Chedrawe, on hand to watch the rally, said the scale of the Queen Street properties appeals to the public. Chedrawe also blamed the situation on existing planning rules.

"If we really want to make a difference it has to happen in the council chamber, not on the streets and sidewalks," said Chedrawe. "The status quo is not going to help us with affordable housing. It's not going to help us with heritage preservation."

Chedrawe said he is trying to incorporate affordable housing units in one of his latest development projects, but "it isn't easy, we're trying, but it's a struggle."

Four candidates in district

He said the municipality should be challenged to create 500 affordable housing units over the next five years.

Four candidates are running in District 7. One of them, Jen Powley, took part in the rally.

On her website Powley said affordable housing must be prioritized in future projects such as the redevelopment of the Cogswell Interchange.

The incumbent in District 7 is Waye Mason. He has produced a report card that states two of three goals on affordable housing have been completed.

Craig Roy is also a candidate. His website talks about more streamlined development processes to increase housing options.

Peggy Cameron, who helped organize the Queen Street rally, said development issues need to be front and centre in this October's election.

"Encourage everyone you know to get out and vote," said Cameron, "It's not a polarized discussion about for or against development, it's about what kind of city we want to be living in."

