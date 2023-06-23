Opposition members call on N.S. government to release housing strategy

Opposition politicians are calling on the Nova Scotia government to release its housing strategy and explain how it plans to confront a market that continues to see rising prices and increased competition for a razor-thin supply.

Housing Minister John Lohr had previously said the strategy would be released this past spring, a timeframe Finance Minister Allan MacMaster also mentioned during his budget address in March.

But spring has come and gone and the strategy has yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the province continues to experience historic demand for housing of all types and rents in Halifax have grown at a rate that outpaces most Canadian cities. CHMC data show Halifax's vacancy rate remains around one per cent and year-over-year rental rates are up nine per cent.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the government is ignoring the housing crisis and the fact that a growing number of people are struggling to afford their mortgage, find a place to live or keep the place they're living in.

Chender noted that the deputy housing minister recently said the province needs 70,000 new units in the next five years to meet demand.

"That is an unprecedented number," she said.

"And we are not seeing any indication that this government is taking that seriously."

Claudia Chender is the leader of the Nova Scotia NDP. (CBC)

The situation is particularly difficult for seniors who have sold their home to downsize, only to encounter a rental market that is becoming increasingly expensive and competitive, said Chender.

"This is a crisis. We cannot house the people that we have here in this province right now and we know we have so many more coming. The government needs to act immediately and transparently to tell us what they're going to do about it and instead it's more delay and more secrecy."

Liberal housing critic Braedon Clark said the issue is top of mind for Nova Scotians. Delaying the release of the strategy shows "a lack of commitment and action" on the housing file, he said.

"I don't see the willpower, I don't see the commitment and I don't see the dollars, frankly, to match the scale of the need in housing."

Liberal MLA Braedon Clark is the party's housing critic. (CBC)

Premier Tim Houston, Lohr and other members of the government have repeatedly said the answer to the housing crisis is to build more housing. Although the government has rejected calls to build more public housing, it's pursued projects to make unused provincial land available for developers and non-profits to spur construction.

But Clark said the trends right now are not reassuring because housing starts in Nova Scotia are down 50 per cent year-over-year.

"The supply is not there," said Clark.

Province says wildfires contributed to delay

While the government has extended the cap on rent increases for two more years, Clark pointed to a decision by the government earlier this year that makes it more difficult for people to qualify for rent supplements.

The Municipal Affairs and Housing Department declined an interview request from CBC News for Lohr.

A department spokesperson attributed the delay in the release of the housing strategy to recent events.

"As you can appreciate, our energies have been focused on responding to recent wildfire events, but work is continuing on the strategy and we are scheduling an announcement soon," Krista Higdon said in an email.

