Affordable housing commission 'encouraged' by province's action, says report

The Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission says the province is taking the right steps to improve the housing crisis.

The commission released its final report on Monday on the Nova Scotia government's response to the need for affordable housing.

"As we conclude our mandate, we are encouraged that government is continuing to take meaningful action to make housing more affordable and to increase the supply of affordable housing across the province," commission co-chair Ren Thomas said in a press release.

The commission says 50 of 60 action items from its 2021 report, Charting a New Course for Affordable Housing in Nova Scotia, are complete or substantially complete.

Several key actions have been completed since the first progress report was released in January including the Community Housing Growth Fund to expand the community housing sector, the first-ever provincewide housing needs assessment and a needs assessment for African Nova Scotian communities, the commission says.

The Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission was formed in 2020 in response to the affordable housing crisis with 17 members from various sectors, regions and backgrounds.

Its first report included 17 recommendations, each with a list of action items, together totalling 60 things the province should do to improve Nova Scotia's housing situation, which the commissioners described at the time as being "at a breaking point."

The recommendations stem from consultations with dozens of experts and more than 2,000 Nova Scotians.

The latest progress report states, "we also recognize that government has begun the long-term transformational work to recognize housing as fundamental to economic growth, well-being, and social equity."

