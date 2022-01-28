Feds kick in $3M for affordable housing project to serve Preston area

The federal government is spending more than $3 million on an affordable housing project for people from a historic Black community in Nova Scotia.

The virtual announcement Friday was part of Ottawa's rapid housing initiative aimed at affordable housing.

"A home is what makes the difference between just getting by or getting ahead," said Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen.

"And we know that … we have to make sure that families don't have to worry about paying their rent or paying for their groceries."

Akoma Holdings, which is leading the project, will get $3.1 million from Ottawa and $350,000 from the province to build four, two-bedroom duplexes in the Preston Township on land it owns near the Akoma Family Centre.

The units will rent for $650 a month and the organization will work with an agency on tenant selection.

Spencer Colley, a board member with Akoma, said the announcement is great news for members of his community. Akoma has its sights set on further housing developments, he said.

"We want to work and make our people a place comfortable to live and we want to do it together."

The government also announced $3.38 million for a Souls Harbour Rescue Mission plan to build 12 units of affordable, supportive housing on the Eastern Shore for women and children. The province is adding $150,000.

Souls Harbour officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project last week.

