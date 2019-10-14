Advance polls 'going steadily' in Atlantic Canada

Elections Canada says advance polls for the federal election in Atlantic Canada have been "going steadily" since opening on Friday.

Polling stations are open, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., through Monday. Elections Canada is expected to release Atlantic Canada's numbers later in the week.

Across Canada, approximately two-million voters cast ballots in advance polls on the first two days of balloting.

Elections Canada said it is roughly a 25 per cent increase from the same period during the 2015 federal election and it does not include campus and special ballot voting.

"It's a good idea if you have free time or if you can go with family to vote," said Françoise Enguehard, Elections Canada's media relations officer for Atlantic Canada.

"And it's a wonderful opportunity to do your civic duty and be done before election day."

2 N.S. polls temporarily impacted

Enguehard said there have only been two minor incidents that temporarily delayed advance polls, both in Nova Scotia.

An ammonia leak on Friday in Cole Harbour, N.S., led to a four-hour evacuation of the building where the advance poll was being held.

On Saturday, a polling station in Yarmouth had to be relocated because wind damaged a door.

"That was two incidents out of 179 advance poll stations, so that's pretty good," Enguehard said.

Photos OK, but not inside polling stations

During advance polls, voters have been taking selfies and photos outside polling stations.

"It's a wonderful thing to let people know because it could encourage others to do the same," she said.

Enguehard said taking photos outside is OK, but never inside — it's illegal. So far, she said she hasn't heard of anyone trying to take a photo inside a polling station, but she said it's happened every election in the age of social media.

Details on where to vote at advance polls are listed on voter information cards that were sent out in the mail at the beginning of the month.

Election day is Oct. 21.

