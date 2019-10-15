More than 135,000 Nova Scotians voted in advance polls

Elections Canada says 135,644 Nova Scotians voted in advance polls ahead of the federal election on Monday.

Voters in metro Halifax ridings led the way over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

The riding of Halifax West had the most early ballots cast at 16,407 votes.

That was followed by Halifax at 14,694 and 14,640 in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour.

Elections Canada says nation-wide advance voting increased 29 per cent from the 2015 election.

In total, 17.6% of the 765,328 eligible voters in Nova Scotia cast votes in advance polls this year, but Elections Canada did not say whether this was an increase from previous federal elections.

It did surpass the record level of advanced voting in the 2017 provincial election when 118,542 Nova Scotians voted early.

Elsewhere in Nova Scotia, the advance polling in the 2019 federal election breaks down this way:

Cape Breton-Canso: 9,274

Central Nova: 11,471

Cumberland-Colchester: 12,304

Kings-Hants: 11,813

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook: 12,705

South Shore-St. Margarets: 11,795

Sydney-Victoria: 8,688

West Nova: 11,853

Election day across Canada is Monday, Oct. 21. To determine where and when you can vote in your riding, visit the Elections Canada website.

