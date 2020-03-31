Adsum House, Mi'kmaw group recommended for federal housing money

Halifax Regional Municipality officials are recommending support for three of 12 housing proposals that have been submitted for federal funding.

Halifax can apply for $8.6 million of Ottawa's Rapid Housing Initiative, but the projects have to be completed by the end of 2021.

Adsum House has one of the projects being recommended. It wants to build 25 units on land it owns in Lakeside. Almost a third of the apartments will be accessible and the building will use passive solar power to increase energy efficiency.

"It'll be permanent housing for women, for families and for trans and gender non-conforming persons," said Sheri Lecker, the executive director of Adsum House.

Lecker said the non-profit group has been working on the project for the past 18 months. The request from Adsum House is for $3.9 million.

Mi'kmaq Friendship Centre wants more housing

Another project council will consider is for the Mi'kmaq Friendship Centre. It involves redevelopment of 3823 College St. for a 30-bed shelter, along with 10 rooms for shared housing and seven bachelor units. The property needs to be rezoned. The project cost is $2.8 million.

The third recommendation is a proposal from the North End Community Health Association. It wants to renovate a building on Maitland Street to create 10 to 11 rooms for Black Nova Scotians experiencing chronic homelessness.

"We run a housing-first program which provides supportive housing for people who would otherwise be living on the street," said Marie France LeBlanc, the executive director of the health association. "We will be the landlords to ensure it's affordable."

The health association has requested $1.2 million for its project.

HRM staff are also recommending the non-profit groups apply to get a 100 per cent exemption from their property tax bills.

Others could get different funding

A staff report stated that several projects should not be recommended for the Rapid Housing Initiative because they may not be ready on time, but may be eligible for other funding.

They include redevelopment of the former Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children and conversion of a office building into residential units for former sex workers.

Council will debate the report Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES