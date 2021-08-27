Woman charged in relation to death of man in Millbrook

A woman previously reported missing has been arrested in Quebec and charged in relation to the homicide of a man from Sipekne'katik First Nation who was killed in July in central Nova Scotia.

Bert Knockwood, 42, was found dead in a home in Millbrook, N.S., on July 12. Two days later, RCMP ruled his death a homicide.

Adria Gloade has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police arrested the 37-year-old from Millbrook on Thursday and brought her back to Nova Scotia. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the investigation into Knockwood's homicide is ongoing and police are still collecting evidence. He couldn't say if police believe anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit at 902-896-5060. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

Family tried to locate Gloade

On July 19, RCMP asked for the public's help locating Gloade and said she hadn't been heard from on July 13. Her sister later told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon she had travelled to Montreal in hopes of finding her.

At the time, Tamara Gloade said she was concerned for her sister's safety. She said after finding no signs of her in Truro, N.S., she and her mother went to Quebec to hand out posters and continue to look for her.

Knockwood's obituary described him as a talented bassist, DJ and producer whose infectious laugh "could fill a room." It said he had a deep connection to his Mi'kmaw culture and that many looked up to him as a leader.

After his death, Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack issued a statement Thursday offering condolences to his family.

"Our community is strong and we will support each other during this time as we continue to grapple with the effects of intergenerational trauma," Sack said in the statement.

Knockwood lost his mother and sister at a young age and his father, Doug Knockwood — a respected Mi'kmaw elder — struggled with the scars left from being forced to attend a residential school. His father died in 2018.

