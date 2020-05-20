Additional COVID-19 death at Northwood brings Nova Scotia total to 57

The province is reporting one additional death of a resident at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, bringing the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia to 57.

Northwood has 19 residents and three staff with active cases, while one other facility has a resident with an active case of COVID-19, the province said Wednesday.

A single new case was discovered on Tuesday, out of a total of 353 tests at the QEII microbiology lab in Halifax.

Four people are in hospital in intensive care, and four others are in hospital but not in ICU.

There are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The province has relaxed some restrictions on outdoor activities, and on Friday introduced two-family bubbles, which allow people from two separate households to come together to do things such as hug and share food.

As well, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang clarified Tuesday that it's OK to get together with friends and family from outside chosen family bubbles, but they must respect physical distancing guidelines and cap gatherings at five people. Those visitors should not hug or share food.

Strang said when getting together with people from outside a family bubble, outdoors is preferable to indoors.

On Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil said consultations with the business sector would be completed this week on reopening the economy, which could start in early June.

Strang and McNeil will provide an update on COVID-19 at a press conference at 3 p.m. AT. CBC News will live stream it.

