Nova Scotia

More charges laid against Halifax man accused of human trafficking

Adam Ray Greenlaw, 40, is facing new charges of human trafficking involving a complainant under the age of 18.

Adam Ray Greenlaw now facing charges involving 6 complainants

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·

A 40-year-old Halifax man is facing new charges of human trafficking involving a complainant under the age of 18.

Adam Ray Greenlaw was charged earlier this month with 18 offences, including human trafficking, sexual assault, sexual interference and procuring a young person.

Those charges involved five different people; two younger than 18, two who are 18 and one who is older than 18.

During a court appearance Wednesday morning, the Crown announced the additional charges involving a sixth complainant. Crown prosecutor Josie McKinney could not say whether there would be additional charges or more complainants.

"The investigation is ongoing, it is dynamic, and so it's difficult to predict if there'll be more folks coming forward," McKinney said outside court.

She said cases like this can be difficult for the complainants and she said supports are available.

Wednesday's court appearance was supposed to be for a bail hearing. But the legal aid lawyer who represented Greenlaw for the day said his client had agreed to remain in jail until his next court appearance next month, by which time a lawyer will have been appointed to move the case forward.

Blair Rhodes

Reporter

Blair Rhodes has been a journalist for more than 40 years, the last 31 with CBC.

