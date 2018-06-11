African immigrant group loses funding over lack of financial disclosure

The Nova Scotia government won't give further funding to the African Diaspora Association of the Maritimes until the organization produces financial reports and other documentation.

ADAM, which helps African immigrants settle into life in the Maritimes, has been split by two rival groups claiming to represent it.

On July 25, the incumbent group held elections and produced a new board. The rival "transition team" also said it held elections and produced a separate new board.

Nova Scotia's Office of Immigration has provided the group with tens of thousands of dollars in funding since 2011, including $18,000 this year.

Government calls for disclosure

"No further funding will be released until financial reports and other documentation have been submitted by the organization," spokesperson Natalie Webster told CBC News last week.

"These are the same reports we require of all our settlement providers."

Webster said the provincial government wants ADAM to clarify who's in charge.

"They will need to tell us who will be responsible not only for the funding already provided for this year, but also our shared mandate going forward," Webster said in an email.

"Once we hear from ADAM and understand those details, we and our colleagues at African Nova Scotian Affairs will meet with the new leadership to discuss next steps."

Neither new board willing to talk

Robinah Kakembo, the outgoing chair of the incumbent board, said her board's election saw most of the ADAM community turn out to vote.

She said Lekan Kayode is the new chair. Kayode confirmed to CBC News that he had taken on the chair role, but he was not available for an interview last week or this week.

CBC also contacted members of the rival board, but they declined to be interviewed.

