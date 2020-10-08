Hearing resumes for N.S. man alleging racial bias during 2018 arrest in Halifax park

A Halifax man is arguing in front of a police review board that his race played a role in his 2018 arrest and jailing after he and his spouse stopped in a park to make a phone call.

The hearing resumed today after Nova Scotia's Police Review Board ruled the complaint by Adam LeRue, who is Black, and his spouse Kerry Morris, who is white, could proceed against two Halifax police officers.

LeRue's lawyer, Ashley Hamp-Gonsalves, told the hearing the officers overreacted after the couple pulled their vehicle into Halifax's Sir Sandford Fleming Park to make a cellphone call on Feb. 12, 2018.

She said the outcome would have been different had LeRue been white.

LeRue alleges he alone was targeted with hefty fines for failing to provide identification and for being in the park after it was closed when others seen in the area at the same time weren't punished.

Lawyers for the two officers, constables Brent Woodworth and Kenneth O'Brien, say the case is about LeRue's failure to answer simple questions rather than about alleged systemic racism in the police department.

(CBC)

