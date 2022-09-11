Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Pat Stay stabbing

Halifax Regional Police have charged 31-year-old Adam Drake with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of celebrated battle rapper Pat Stay.

Drake was arrested in Tantallon, N.S., Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in a Halifax court on Monday to face the charge.

Stay, 36, was found stabbed on Lower Water Street in Halifax at 12:35 a.m. AT one week ago.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

Stay is survived by his partner and two children. His funeral takes place in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 902-490-5020.

