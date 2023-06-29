Acute care nurses file for conciliation after contract talks stall

The unions representing more than 10,000 acute care nurses have filed for conciliation after contract talks with Nova Scotia's health authority and the IWK Health Centre stalled on Thursday.

In a news release, representatives for the Council of Nursing Unions say they're looking for a new contract that will improve the work-life issues for their members, and provide competitive wages and benefits.

The council is made up of representatives from the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union, CUPE, Unifor and the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.

The bargaining unit includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners who work in hospitals, satellite clinics and in public health throughout the province's acute and community care sector.

The group has been without a contract since November 2020.

The council held 29 bargaining sessions with nursing representatives and their employer, but negotiations came to a halt Thursday when they failed to reach an agreement.

"The unions will now file for conciliation with the hope that the conciliation officer can mediate a settlement that is acceptable to both parties," the release said.

The Department of Labour is responsible for appointing a conciliator "to resolve outstanding issues."

