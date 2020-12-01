Canadian actor Elliot Page shares he is transgender

Elliot Page, Halifax's own Hollywood star, has shared that he is transgender.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, is known for his Oscar-nominated role in Juno, as well as Inception and most recently The Umbrella Academy.

He addressed his social media followers on Tuesday with a lengthy post, in which he shared he is trans, and his pronouns are he/they.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," Page wrote.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."