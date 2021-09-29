How to mark the 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Nova Scotia

Today is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — an annual commemoration honouring the children who died at residential schools, and the legacy of the residential school system on survivors, families and communities.

Here are some of the events taking place across Nova Scotia:

Halifax area

10 a.m.: The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre is holding events across three days on the waterfront, beginning Sept. 30 with a prayer at 10 a.m., and continuing with the history of Orange Shirt Day.

5:30 p.m.: A flag-raising and proclamation outdoors at Grand Parade outside Halifax city hall.

6 p.m.: A performance by the Iron Tide drum group from Millbrook and the Blue Marshall Band on the grand oasis stage at Grand Parade.

8 p.m.: The Prismatic Arts Festival presents Sky Dancers at the Spatz Theatre.

Liverpool

10 a.m.: A flag-raising event is planned, followed by an elder prayer and smudge as well as drumming at the municipal building.

1 p.m.: A Mawiomi is planned at the Hank Snow Home Town Museum grounds from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Millbrook

11 a.m.: A walk to honour residential school survivors and their families from the community hall to the Powwow Grounds.

Pictou

3 p.m.: A painting event will be held on Caladh Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5.p.m.

5 p.m.: A concert featuring Morgan Toney and musical group Barn Breagh at the Pictou waterfront marina stage.

Yarmouth

3 p.m.: The Acadia First Nation and the Town of Yarmouth host events in Frost Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

7:07 p.m.: Screening of We Were Children at the Rose Purdy Recreation and Community Centre.

