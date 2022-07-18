ACOA announces $711K for revitalization projects around Northumberland Shore

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) announced $711,886 in funding on Monday in New Glasgow, N.S., for 11 projects to revitalize communities and downtown cores around the Northumberland Shore.

The largest single investment — $175,000 — is to Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores, a tourism association. Its director Cindy MacKinnon said the money will be used to finance a number of festivals in the areas.

"We'll be doing some traditional things as well like creating seating for events that don't necessarily have it right now," MacKinnon said at the announcement.

"There are also some other projects that are going to take place, not necessarily downtown, but in the region to bring people together and get communities mingling again."

The Antigonish Tourism Association will receive $50,000 in funding. Some of those funds will be used to start the town's first ever Jazz Festival scheduled for November.

"Our hope is it will drive business to our restaurants, our hotels, our retail operators and we're going to do this off season, too.... Students and the professors will be around to help participate in this, we'll bring some tourism in the town when they typically wouldn't be there normally," said association president Paul Curry.

The rest of the funding

The Town of Pictou got funding for three different projects, including $35,000 for marketing and promotional activities to get more people to visit the waterfront and downtown, $120,000 to make a sidewalk more accessible on Water Street, and $68,250 for a new skate park.

The Hillside Community Society will get $68,250 for a 592-square-foot addition to the front of its hall, which will have a kitchen and two bathrooms.

The Pictou Landing Fire Department will get $60,000 to replace a damaged roof.

The Hector Arena Commission Association will get $50,000 to replace the community rink's aging refrigeration plant.

The East River Valley Recreation Association will get $34,911 install an accessible natural playground.

The Trenton and Area Minor Softball Association will get $33,825 make Scotia Park walking track more accessible and functional.

Finally, the Merigomish and Area Recreation and Social Association will get $9,900 to create an open air, multi-use green space offering new options for community activities like farmers' markets and events.

During the announcement, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the minister responsible for ACOA, said investing in community infrastructure and experiences is essential.

"Our downtowns, main streets, and community and cultural spaces can connect us to one another. They draw visitors, they inspire community pride," said Petitpas Taylor.

