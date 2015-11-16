18-year-old accused of multiple drunk-driving offences denied bail

An 18-year-old Nova Scotia man who is facing multiple drunk driving charges has been denied bail.

Judge Rickcola Brinton handed down her decision against Brandon James Crombie in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday morning.

Over the space of just six months, Crombie has been charged with impaired driving in three separate incidents. The last involved a crash on Highway 111 in Dartmouth in February that seriously injured two people.

Crombie was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He was facing other charges at the time was out on bail. Brinton revoked that bail in her ruling Wednesday.

Police allege Crombie drove impaired two other times. He faces charges of driving while impaired and having a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit for an incident on Aug. 4 and for an incident on Nov. 7.

His next court appearance is later this month.

