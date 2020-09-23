Accused killer William Sandeson denied bail for 3rd time

William Sandeson has been denied bail for a third time.

Sandeson, 28, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson in August 2015.

The two men met in Sandeson's apartment in south-end Halifax to allegedly do a drug deal. Samson's body has never been found.

Sandeson was tried and convicted in 2017, but that conviction was overturned two years later. A new trial was ordered that is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

He was denied bail prior to his first trial. He tried again earlier this year, and was denied again. On Friday, he made his third attempt.

Sandeson sat in a courtroom in downtown Halifax while his Toronto-based lawyer, Alison Craig, appeared by video link, along with an associate, Gina Igbokwe.

The evidence they presented and the arguments they made are banned from publication in order to protect Sandeson's right to a fair trial.

Insufficient change, says judge

Justice James Chipman, who presided over an earlier interim release hearing in January, as well as the one on Friday, said there was insufficient change from the arguments advanced at that time to alter his decision to deny release. Chipman's reasons are banned from publication.

Sandeson has been in custody since shortly after Samson disappeared. His case returns next March when lawyers will argue pre-trial motions, including an attempt by the defence to get the whole case thrown out.

As Sandeson was led out of court by sheriff's deputies, Linda Boutilier, Samson's mother, called after him.

"Oh, farm boy still can't win; never will," she said.

Boutilier has attended every one of Sandeson's court appearances.

