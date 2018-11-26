Teen accused of killing Chelsie Probert granted bail again

A judge has granted bail to the youth accused of murdering teenager Chelsie Probert last year in Dartmouth, N.S.

The 17-year-old boy had been on house arrest until last month when he was arrested for breaching his release conditions by tampering with his electronic ankle bracelet and leaving his family's Dartmouth apartment.

"This was a very difficult decision for me," Judge Barbara Beach said Monday in Halifax youth court as she granted the teen's release again on house arrest.

The name of the accused is protected because he was a minor at the time of Probert's killing.

Probert, 18, was stabbed to death on a path near Farrell Street in Dartmouth in June 2017. The Crown said it was a botched robbery attempt. The second-degree murder trial wrapped up last month and a decision on whether the youth is guilty is expected in the new year.

Beach said she realized her decision not to send the teen back to the youth facility in Waterville might be seen as too lenient in the eyes of Probert's family, but she said the youth is innocent until proven guilty.

Beach said the fact the teenager committed no crimes while he was at large, with the exception of the four charges related to his breach of conditions, and that he turned himself in to police were taken into consideration.

Crown prosecutor Jamie Van Wart opposed the release.