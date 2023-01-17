Accidental 911 call leads to weapons charges in Cole Harbour

An accidental 911 call led to Halifax District RCMP seizing numerous weapons — including handguns, swords and grenades — from a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Monday.

According to a news release, police received "what was reported as an accidental 911 call" from a home on Astral Drive.

Once police arrived at the home "officers located damage throughout the home and observed firearms out in the open, that were not safely stored."

Police seized four handguns, numerous long guns — including a carbine, loaded magazines, grenades, two swords, a spear, multiple knives and ammunition.

Grenades were among numerous weapons seized from a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Monday night. (RCMP)

A man was arrested and held in custody overnight. He was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, unsafe storage of a firearm and mischief.

The man was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

