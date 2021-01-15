Accesible viewing platform, washrooms part of $3.1M Peggys Cove project

The federal and provincial governments are spending $3.1 million to build an accessible viewing platform at Peggys Cove.

It will run over the rocks behind the Sou-Wester restaurant, which is privately owned, near the iconic lighthouse.

Architect Omar Gandhi says he chose materials that will blend with the rugged landscape, including a cantilevered look-off to help tourists get nearer the ocean safely.

"The viewing platform provides a continuous level surface that's fully accessible and is accessed from multiple points," Gandhi said.

"A mixture of solid and transparent sections of guardrail will help to frame views and promote safety throughout the platform."

Part of the cost includes buying property worth several hundred thousand dollars from landowners.

The project will also create public washrooms at Peggys Cove for the first time. (Develop Nova Scotia)

The concept for the look-off was developed with input from 40 full-time residents of Peggys Cove.

"The project that we're sharing is a reflection of the community's desire to host the world, and their vision to reclaim the space of arrival, transforming it from a place for cars to a safe and accessible safe for people," said Jennifer Angel, CEO of Develop Nova Scotia.

Visitors will still be able to walk on the rocks near the lighthouse, a potentially dangerous activity when tourists ignore warning signs and venture on the black rocks nearest the water.

The viewing platform will allow the trail heads to be closed during major storms, though daredevils will still be able to scramble onto the rocks for a closer look.

A tender was issued Friday to build the platform, which will include cement foundations, and fabricated steel portions that will be lifted into place.

The platform is scheduled to open in June, according to a provincial media release.

