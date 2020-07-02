Access Nova Scotia centres reopen to walk-ins

People needing to renew their driver's licence or get their vehicle registered will no longer have to make an appointment with Access Nova Scotia as all centres reopened to walk-ins on Thursday.

Access Nova Scotia and Registry of Motor Vehicle offices closed in March to minimize contact with people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but later reopened to appointments only.

Gary Andrea, a spokesperson with the province, confirmed that Access Nova Scotia has reopened to walk-ins for all services.

In a tweet on June 30, Service Nova Scotia said that it expects a high volume of traffic at their Access Nova Scotia locations.

2/2 This means you can either Access our services online <a href="https://t.co/luawLK7ROz">https://t.co/luawLK7ROz</a>, make an appointment or drop in. We expect a high volume of walk in traffic so we encourage you to go online or make an appointment first to avoid a wait. Looking forward to helping you. —@ns_servicens

People can still book an appointment over the phone and some services continue to be available online.

In late April, the government also temporarily extended the deadlines for some Registry of Motor Vehicle services, including drivers licences, motor vehicle inspections and vehicle registrations.

The written test for getting a driver's licence also resumed at some locations, such as Sackville, Bridgewater, Yarmouth, Kentville, Digby, Amherst, Truro, Stellarton, Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Sydney.

But people will have to wait to book driving tests.

More than 8,000 driving tests were cancelled due to the pandemic and are now in the process of being rescheduled.

