World Acadian Congress set for Nova Scotia in 2024

The World Acadian Congress is coming back to Nova Scotia in 2024.

The event will be held in the Acadian communities of Clare and Argyle from Aug. 10-18.

The congress is held once every five years and allows families of Acadian descent to reunite with relatives.

This year's gathering will be held jointly in P.E.I.'s Abram-Village and Shediac, N.B. It is expected to attract 100,000 people.

The World Acadian Congress will highlight the contributions of Acadian and francophone communities to the economic, social and cultural fabric of Nova Scotia, according to a release from the province.

The theme of the 2024 congress is Come Experience Your Acadia. It is also expected to attract 100,000 participants.

Nova Scotia first hosted the congress in 2004.

