Acadian community groups purchase landmark former church in Digby County

A landmark church in St. Bernard, N.S., that was facing possible demolition has been purchased by Nation Prospère Acadie and la Société Héritage Saint-Bernard.

The purchase agreement for the St. Bernard Church was finalized with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth on July 28, according to a media release from the two groups.

July 28 is the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval, marking the forcible deportation of the Acadians in 1755.

The granite building is 65 metres long and 28 metres wide. It towers 21.5 metres above the ground.

The gothic ceiling towers 21.5 metres above the floor. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

A dwindling population, falling attendance and the need for repairs led to the church being put up for sale. It was deconsecrated in 2022.

There were fears that the building would be demolished.

'Community asset'

Jean Le Blanc, the president of the heritage society, said the 80-year-old church is a community asset that could never be replaced.

"It's something that the Acadians can be proud of that they spent 32 years building it through the Great Depression and through two World Wars, but they persevered and built it," Le Blanc said.

"And now, finally, that it's been sold to two Acadian groups, it's out of the hands of the diocese and outside interests that maybe don't have the same connection to it that we do."

Le Blanc said an initial payment of $50,000 was made for the building this year.

He said there is a mortgage on the building. Payments of $54,000 will have to be made every August for the next four years.

Fundraising continuing

Le Blanc said the first phase of fundraising for the church will end in June 2024, but fundraising will continue after that date.

Now that the property has been secured, Le Blanc said fundraising should be easier.

Le Blanc said one of the priorities will be repairing the roof. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

He said the first priority will be to repair the roof, electrical systems and plumbing.

Potential uses

Le Blanc said his organization has looked at several potential uses for the site. He said a viewing tower on one of the steeples would provide a commanding view of the bay and all of Clare.

Other possible uses for the structure, he said, include retail space, apartments and a space for artists.

According to Le Blanc, the acoustics of the building would also make it excellent for music concerts.

In the release, Le Blanc said the building is projected to reopen in time for the Acadian World Congress in June 2024.

"I think the most important part, for me anyway, is that the Acadians have taken control of their future," Le Blanc said.

"Now it's in their hands so hopefully the leap of faith that the people [made] when they first started in 1910 ... will keep it going."

