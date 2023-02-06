Historic Acadian home wins $10K and lots of love in national restoration competition

La Vieille Maison in Meteghan, N.S., will finally be able to get some much-needed repairs.

The 226-year-old Acadian home — with its bright blue door and vibrant Acadian flag on a tarp on the roof – won second place and $10,000 in the National Trust's Next Great Save competition.

The train station in Duncan, B.C., took top spot for $50,000.

Adrien Comeau, the president of the committee de La Vieille, said the prize money will be used to upgrade the roof.

"... that is a big step forward for us," said Comeau.

Comeau said the contest drew attention to the heritage house from around the world.

Way beyond Nova Scotia

Out of the over 200,000 people who voted in the competition, more than 52,000 voted for La Vieille Maison, said Comeau.

"We had lots of people in Louisiana who participated in our contest, and that voted every day," Comeau said.

"We have people in France. We have people in England. We have people all around Boston. Everywhere you could even imagine, there was someone voting or promoting for us."

The home was built by Antoine Theriault in 1796 in Comeauville, N.S. It was a few decades after thousands of Acadians were forced from their lands in the region.

A new cedar roof will cost $22,000, according to Comeau.

Comeau said the house has some structural damage and will require additional funds.

Some of the windows and floors need to be replaced. The committee also wants to add electricity in the house.

