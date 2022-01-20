Acadia University faculty set strike deadline of Feb. 1

The association representing 350 faculty members of Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., has set a strike deadline of Feb. 1.

A news release from the Acadia University Faculty Association said a provincially-appointed conciliator filed a report on Jan. 14 declaring an impasse in contract negotiations between the association and the Acadia board of governors.

After a 14 day cooling-off period, the release said the two parties are legally able to begin a strike or lockout.

According to the association, 90 per cent of its members took part in a strike authorization vote in November 2021 and 94 per cent of those voting authorized the association to strike.

The release said the association is committed to reaching a tentative agreement without striking.

