Mediator stepping in to help in Acadia University contract dispute

Nova Scotia's labour minister has appointed a mediator to try to help Acadia University and its striking faculty members settle their contract dispute.

Mediation with William Kaplan is set to begin on Saturday, according to a news release Wednesday from the province.

"We know this situation has been stressful for the Acadia University community," Labour Minister Jill Balser said in the release.

"I feel it's time to appoint a mediator to help resolve the parties' differences. Mr. Kaplan is an experienced mediator with a proven track record."

Professors, librarians, archivists and instructors of the Wolfville, N.S., university have been on strike since Feb. 1, and are seeking a new contract that includes improved faculty diversity, higher wages and better job security.

Kaplan is an arbitrator, mediator and independent investigator who has in the past served as the industrial inquiry commissioner in the contract dispute between the Halifax Chronicle Herald and Halifax Typographical Union.

Mediation will be used in the Acadia contract dispute as a non-binding tool to help reach a settlement.

The Department of Labour said it encourages the university and faculty to continue discussions in preparation for meetings with Kaplan.

