Defibrillator stolen from Acadia University returned to RCMP
RCMP wouldn't say who turned in the device or what condition it was in.

Device was stolen from Beveridge Arts Centre last week

CBC News ·
Defibrillators in public places help bystanders save lives in cases of cardiac arrest. (CBC)

A defibrillator stolen from Acadia University was handed into RCMP Thursday night.

RCMP said two men stole the life-saving device from the Beveridge Arts Centre at the university in Wolfville, N.S., on Feb. 8. Security cameras caught the incident. 

One of the men in the video has been identified, but police are still trying to locate the second man. He wore dark pants, a black parka and a ball cap. 

RCMP wouldn't say who turned in the device or what condition it was in.

The price for a new defibrillator can be upwards of $3,000. 

Police want to talk to this man about a defibrillator stolen from Acadia University (RCMP)

