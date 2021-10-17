Arrests made, charges laid after Acadia homecoming spilled into town

Acadia University's homecoming celebrations spilled into the streets this weekend, leading to multiple arrests and charges.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said residents of Wolfville, N.S., started calling police with complaints early Saturday afternoon about large crowds, open alcohol and "mischief."

Joyce said the complaints continued late into the evening, and RCMP brought in extra resources from nearby communities to respond.

"There were numerous incidents of large gatherings with reports of a couple hundred people outside ... in the streets, in yards, that kind of thing," Joyce said in an interview.

This frame grab from a video shows a crowd that was spread across a Wolfville street dispersing as an RCMP cruiser slowly drove through. (Angie Jenkins/Facebook)

Under an order of the province's Health Protection Act, informal social gatherings without masks and distancing are supposed to be limited to 50 people.

Video shared on social media shows tightly packed crowds of unmasked individuals.

Joyce said "numerous" summary offence tickets were handed out for violations of the Liquor Control Act and Health Protection Act, and some arrests made. He would not provide exact numbers, citing ongoing investigations.

Dalhousie University's homecoming lead to similar street parties a few weeks ago in Halifax, raising the ire of some neighbours. The university condemned the behaviour of its students and asked anyone who had attended to stay off campus for a week and get tested for COVID-19.

CBC News has requested comment from Acadia University. This story will be updated when the school responds.

