Acadia Axemen football team forfeits win over ineligible player

The Acadia Axemen football team has had to forfeit a regular-season victory as a result of the academic ineligibility of a student-athlete.

The team has also forfeited an exhibition game against the St. Francis Xavier X-Men and its regular-season opener, a game it lost 10-9 at Mount Allison.

The win, 33-10, came last weekend against the Saint Mary's Huskies. That game will now be shown in the standings as 1-0 win for Saint Mary's.

The infraction was the result of an administrative error, according to a media release from Atlantic University Sport on Friday. Acadia disclosed the infraction upon discovery and notified U Sports, the national governing body, and the Atlantic University Sport office.

U Sports policy mandates a forfeiture for all games in which the student-athlete participated.

Most statistics will stand

The results of Acadia's losses will stand. All statistics for the games remain intact, with the exception of those recorded by the ineligible player.

Acadia's record for the regular season is no wins and two losses. They join the Bishop's Gaiters, 0-1, as the league's only winless teams.

The regular season is abbreviated to six games this season.

According to the release, Atlantic University Sport will not impose any additional sanctions as part of a "harmonized discipline program" with U Sports.

MORE TOP STORIES