New policy helps abortion access but barriers remain, advocate says

A women's rights advocacy group in Nova Scotia says policy changes earlier this year have significantly increased access to abortion in the province, but serious barriers remain.

In February, the province eliminated its requirement for a doctor's referral in order to get an abortion — which was a positive step forward, said Sarah Baddeley, a lawyer and chair of Halifax's Women's Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF).

Women seeking an abortion can now call a toll-free phone number during weekdays to set up an appointment and access information.

But Baddeley said the waiting period for an abortion is still a "significant point of concern."

Baddeley told Information Morning that the fact that dating ultrasounds cannot be performed outside of radiology departments is at the root of the issue.

Ultrasounds a first step to abortion access

In Nova Scotia, ultrasounds are typically the first step to accessing an abortion in order to assess whether it is an ectopic pregnancy and to date the pregnancy to determine if a surgical or medical abortion is appropriate.

Mifegymiso, commonly known as the abortion pill, can only be used within the first 49 days of the pregnancy. The provincial government started covering the $350 cost of the pill last November.

The province's website shows that wait times for ultrasounds at Halifax's QEII Health Sciences Centre often exceed 48 days.

But the Nova Scotia Health Authority says long waits for abortions aren't an issue at the hospital.

"There are six slots every day reserved in the diagnostic imaging department at the QEII for this purpose," said Dr. Mark Taylor, interim VP of medicine for Nova Scotia Health Authority.

"So there really is not significant waiting time for the procedure today."

Fundraised new ultrasound machine

Kim Munroe, director responsible for the Nova Scotia Women's Choice Clinic at the QEII, said the standard of care is to ensure women get an ultrasound within one week of their call. The Women's Choice Clinic handles 80 per cent of abortions in the province.

The clinic privately fundraised to purchase an ultrasound machine, which is expected to arrive next week.

But the Health Authority said the new ultrasound will be used during surgical abortions and not for dating pregnancies.

"It may ultimately be used for that purpose of dating and planning for abortions but that will require training of staff," said Taylor.

Taylor added the new machine "won't make a difference [in wait times] because the intention of the ultrasound machine is for surgery."

Munroe acknowledged that some women may experience wait times before an ultrasound but only because the clinic wants them to wait until they're at least six weeks into a pregnancy before they get one.