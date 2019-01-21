Former child refugees Abdoul and Fatouma Abdi sue N.S. for alleged abuse in care

Two siblings who were taken into state care as child refugees nearly 20 years ago are now suing the Nova Scotia government and a group care home, alleging abuse and a failure to respect their heritage.

Fatouma Abdi, 28, and her brother Abdoul Abdi, 26, came to Canada from Somalia in 2000 and by the end of 2001, they were taken from their two aunts — who were their primary caregivers — and put into the care of Nova Scotia's Department of Community Services.

In a statement of claim, filed to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia on Tuesday, the Abdis' lawyer detailed the siblings' time living in a variety of foster homes and care facilities. The Abdis' aunts tried to regain custody of both children over the years but never succeeded.

The statement alleges the siblings suffered mental, physical and sexual abuse throughout their time in care, and that they were repeatedly placed in settings that "stifled" the children's Somali culture.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The lawsuit was filed against the Attorney General of Nova Scotia, the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children (where Abdoul Abdi lived for five months in 2008) and the two companies that took over operations of the home in 2013, Akoma Family Centre Inc. and Akoma Holdings Inc.

Statements of defence have not yet been filed. The defendants did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment.

Deportation battle

Abdoul Abdi made headlines in 2018 when he faced deportation after completing a prison term. He fought the deportation based on his childhood in provincial care, during which time no one from the 31 different foster homes and groups homes where he lived applied for citizenship for him.

Ottawa eventually dropped the deportation proceedings , and the case led to policy change in Nova Scotia, granting the power to social workers to apply for Canadian citizenship on children's behalf.

The deportation isn't mentioned in the new lawsuit.

The siblings' court filing says they are seeking a declaration that their Charter right to security of the person was infringed, and damages.

Through a lawyer who is providing client support to the Abdis, both siblings declined interview requests on Tuesday. Fatouma Abdi provided a statement in a news release explaining why she and her brother chose to launch the lawsuit:

"In all honesty, it's going to bring light to how they run the system and what they did to other kids. I hope this forces them to change. But for me, I don't think it will ever bring me justice, because it doesn't take away what Abdoul and I went through, nor does it take away what my children went through. I don't think it will ever truly bring justice, but it's a start."

MORE TOP STORIES