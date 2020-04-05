Parole board imposes conditions on man who admitted to shooting outside IWK hospital

A Halifax-area man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a high-profile shooting outside a children's hospital is due to be released from prison later this year.

Aaron Gregory Marriott, 30, has served almost his entire sentence for the attempted murder of Jason Hallett more than 12 years ago.

As part of his release conditions, the Parole Board of Canada has ordered Marriott to stay away from the victim and his family, and to not associate with anyone known to engage in criminal activity. He will also not be permitted to enter bars or nightclubs.

"You are assessed as having a high need for improvement in the areas of associates and attitude and a moderate need in the area of personal/emotional orientation," the three-member parole board panel wrote in its decision following a hearing earlier this month.

The board is requiring Marriott to stay in a halfway house upon his release. He will not immediately be permitted overnight leave privileges.

Shooting outside IWK

Marriott pleaded guilty to attempted murder after shots rang out in front of the IWK Health Centre in Halifax on Nov. 18, 2008.

Hallett, who had been at the hospital to see his newborn child, sustained a minor wrist injury.

According to court documents, Marriott was motivated by Hallett's decision to switch allegiance to a rival gang — the Melvins.

At the time of the shooting, the Melvins and the Marriotts were engaged in an often-violent battle for control of the Halifax drug trade.

Attack on Dennis Oland

Marriott's violent behaviour didn't end when he went to prison.

On July 31, 2016, Marriott and another Nova Scotia man, Cody Alexander Muise, attacked New Brunswick businessman Dennis Oland at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

At the time, Oland had been convicted of murdering his father, Richard Oland. That conviction was subsequently overturned on appeal and Oland was found not guilty following a second murder trial.

In its review of Marriott's criminal history, the parole board said Muise and Marriott punched Dennis Oland in the head, knocked him to the ground and started hitting and kicking him. Marriott and Muise both pleaded guilty to assault in relation to that attack.

In November of 2016, Marriott and another inmate staged an attack on a different inmate, punching him in the face and tripping him as he attempted to get away.

Offences while incarcerated

The board said Marriott has been charged with 24 institutional offences during his time behind bars and found guilty of 11.

"Your criminal history demonstrates a continuous pattern of violent offending," the panel said in its decision. "Your institutional behaviour has been problematic."

Because most of his income in the past has been derived from criminal activity, Marriott must provide at least monthly reports to his parole officer on his finances.

MORE TOP STORIES