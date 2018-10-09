A warning for high swells drew these surfers into the water

The waves churned up by tropical storm Leslie acted like a siren's song over Thanksgiving weekend, drawing surfers to ​Lawrencetown, Cow Bay and several secret spots along the South Shore.

(Adam Cornick)

As many people stayed in their beds a little later on the long weekend, this surfer rose in the darkness, packed up his board and headed to the water. A forecast of long-period swells lasting between 11 and 13 seconds on Saturday prompted others to follow his example.

(Adam Cornick)

The early risers included surf instructor Nico Manos who spent some time assessing the waves before paddling out.

(Scotty Sherin/SBC Surf Magazine)

Over on the South Shore, Logan MacLennan rode out a spectacular wave.

Alongside him, Logan Landry decided to surf the barrel, shooting through the curl before it collapsed.

(Chris Rosko Jordan)

