Find your closest Nova Scotia comfort centre

Comfort centres allow people a space to charge electronic devices and grab a hot drink. The following are a list of centres around Nova Scotia open Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Annapolis County

Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 5 St. Anthony St., Annapolis Royal, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bear River Fire Hall, 1277 River Rd., Bear River, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridgetown Fire Hall, 31 Bay Rd., Bridgetown, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cornwallis Park Community Centre at Flecker Hall, 734 Broadway Ave., open 9 a.m. to noon, and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maitland Bridge Community Hall, 701 Highway 8, Maitland Bridge, open 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Margaretsville Fire Hall, 2768 Highway 362, Margaretsville, open 8 a.m until no longer needed.

Nictaux Fire Hall, 9349 Highway 10, Nictaux, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Lorne Fire Hall, 532 Port Lorne Rd., Paradise, open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Springfield Fire Hall, 986 Highway 10, Springfield, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Middleton Baptist Church, 111 Commercial St., Middleton, open 9 a.m. to noon.

Middleton McDonald Museum, 21 School St., open until 4 p.m.

Antigonish County

Havre Boucher Community Centre, open 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

North Sydney Firemen's Club, 14 Piece St., North Sydney, open 11 a.m. to midnight.

Centre 200, 481 George St., Sydney, open noon to 5 p.m.

Gabarus Fire Department, 8785 Gabarus Highway, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Big Pond Fire Department, 7193 East Bay Highway, Big Pond, open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Colchester County

No comfort centres open at this time.

Cumberland County

Pugwash Fire Hall, 11057 Highway 6, Pugwash, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Springhill Community Centre, 6 Main St., Springhill, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wallace and Area Museum, 13440 Highway 6, open until 4 p.m.

Digby County

Southville Fire Department, 717 Langford Rd., Weymouth, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Hants

Walton Fire Hall, 4281 Walton Woods Rd., Walton, open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

West Hants

Brooklyn Fire Department, 995 Highway 215, Brooklyn, open noon to 8 p.m.

Summerville Fire Dept, 59 Summerville Wharf Rd., Summerville, open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rawdon District Fire Hall, 3869 Highway 14, Upper Rawdon, open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

South West Hants Fire Department, 1870 Highway 14, Vaughn, open noon to 7 p.m.

Windsor Community Centre, closing at 5 p.m.

Hants Aquatic Centre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guysborough County

Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex, 60 Green St., Chedabucto, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Isaacs Harbourview Fire Department, 13566 Highway 316, Isaacs Harbour North, open 24 hours.

HRM

Moser River Community Hall, 28879 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gaetz Brook Legion, 6647 Highway 7, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sheet Harbour Legion, 23566 Highway 7, open until 9 p.m.

Water distribution sites

Chezzetcook Fire Station (Station 23), 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Herring Cove Fire Station (Station 60), 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Inverness County

Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department, 9519 Trans-Canada Hwy., Whycocomagh, call ahead at 902-756-2069.

Mabou Fire Hall, NS-252, Mabou, call ahead at 902-945-2070.

Kings County

Wolfville Baptist Church, 487 Main St., Wolfville, open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenwich Fire Hall, 9798 Highway 1, Greenwich, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canning Municipal Complex, 977 Jordan Rd., Canning, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kingsport Lloyd Memorial Centre, 29 Medford Rd., Kingsport, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Municipality of Kings Municipal Offices, 181 Coldbrook Village Park Dr., open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berwick Town Hall, 236 Commercial Street, Berwick, open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterville Fire Department, 1415 County Home Rd., Waterville, open 10 a.m. to noon.

New Minas Fire Hall, 6 Jones Rd., New Minas, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Paul/Lake George Community Centre, 3083 Aylesford Rd., open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lunenburg County

Indian Point Fire Hall, 59 Indian Point Rd., Indian Point, open 9 a.m. to TBA.

Chester United Baptist Church, 84 King St., Chester, open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pictou County

Caribou Fire Department, 512 Three Brooks Rd., Caribou, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

West Branch Community Hall, 10 West Branch Rd., West Branch, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Little Harbour Fire Department, 8328 Pictou Landing Rd., Little Harbour, open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Queens County

Showers available in the fitness centre at the Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond County

Isle Madame New Horizons Seniors Club, Arichat, open 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisdale Volunteer Fire Department, open noon to 4 p.m.

Isle Madame Fire Deparment, open noon to 4 p.m.

Shelburne County

Shelburne Fire Department, open noon to 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Victoria County

No centres open at this time.

Yarmouth County

Mariner Centre, 45 Jody Shelley Dr., Yarmouth, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

YMCA centres across Nova Scotia are opening their doors to people in need of showers. Adults must bring photo identification to enter the building:

Sydney.

Amherst.

Gottingen Street, Halifax.

Bayers Road Centre, Halifax

Bridgewater.

Yarmouth.

