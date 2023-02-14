'A fresh start': New supportive housing for former inmates opens in Halifax

A new supportive housing venture in Halifax to help men transition from the criminal justice system into life in the community welcomed its first residents Monday.

Operated by the John Howard Society, Tamarack House is the second of its kind in the province, and will house up to 12 men.

Unlike a halfway house, the home uses self-referral program, so men who are leaving jail, being held on remand, or are at risk of homelessness can choose to live there.

"The main component is that someone is at a place in their life where they're ready to make some change," said Leisha Seymour, executive director of the John Howard Society. "We're very hopeful that we'll be able to provide a fresh start for lots of people."

Seymour said Tamarack House will be staffed around the clock and will provide extensive services and supports to help the men thrive.

She said many people involved in the criminal justice system experienced trauma in their early childhood, have mental health and addictions issues or other untreated health problems.

"Those needs cannot be adequately met within our criminal justice system. That's not what that system is for," Seymour said. "So to be able to provide folks with a place in community where they can start to access that sense of belonging ... I think can be really transformative for people."

Seymour said after the success of the first supportive housing venture, called Berma's Place in Pictou, the John Howard Society received a mortgage from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing and operational funding through the Department of Community Services to make Tamarack House a reality.

They bought the home in Halifax's South End in August, and have been renovating it since then.

'This is their home'

James Cameron, the housing manager for Tamarack House, said the new residents helped put the finishing touches on the home, and they'll be contributing to the day-to-day operations.

"This is their home, and basically they will be living here like it is their home," Cameron said.

He said this means the men will collaborate on things, like cooking, cleaning, budgeting and grocery shopping.

Cameron said they'll also pay rent based on their income, learn how to be responsible tenants and neighbours, and work toward finding a place of their own to rent.

The plan is for residents to stay at the house for six months to a year, while they receive internal and community supports.

Arlea Walsh, the provincial housing support team lead for the John Howard Society, said finding an affordable, safe home can be difficult amid the province's housing crisis.

"On average, you're looking at about six to nine months at minimum to find those appropriate housing resources and housing placements," Walsh said.

She said many organizations have been advocating for more affordable housing in Halifax and beyond, but until then, they'll continue to fill the gap.

"We're not pushing people out the door," Walsh said. "We'd really like (for) folks to come in and make this their home and to recognize that it's going to be a challenge. There's work that needs to be done and we can help them with that."

