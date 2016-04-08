'A beautiful thing': Gift card campaign to benefit essential workers

A gift card campaign is aiming to bring a little boost to essential workers and tourism operators in Cape Breton.

The $10,000 in gift cards are for wide variety of local tourism-based businesses such as hotels, tours and museums, and will be donated to essential workers.

They were purchased through funding from Destination Cape Breton and other local organizations. Terry Smith, the chief executive officer of Destination Cape Breton, said it was important to do something to recognize essential workers.

"I think for those of us who have benefited from what they've been doing, it's definitely important to recognize that," said Smith.

More than 30 tourism operators involved

More than 30 tourism operators throughout Cape Breton are involved in the campaign. Smith said another aim is to promote the tourism operators to Cape Bretoners.

"People would see what these service providers are being rewarded with; we're providing experiences that are from all over the island and they would look and maybe find an experience or an operator that they weren't aware of," said Smith.

Margie Beaton, left, shown here with her sister Dawn, is the director of marketing at the Gaelic College. (celtic-colours.com)

Margie Beaton, the director of marketing at the Gaelic College in St. Ann's, said the college wanted to contribute to the campaign to show its appreciation to the essential workers.

The college offers attractions such as the Great Hall of the Clans Museum and daily ceilidhs.

"It only makes sense that we come together, especially in these uncertain times, and muddle our way through it and while doing that appreciating those that are going the extra mile," said Beaton. "I think it's a beautiful thing."

Beaton also recognizes that the promotion is not only good for their business as they open up this summer but also for other tourism operators on the island.

"It reminds people of what is here in our backyard and that as we go further into this reopening that we'll probably discover, rediscover some of the gems in our own region," said Beaton.

