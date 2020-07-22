911 calls restored after hour-long outage across Maritime provinces

Phone lines across the Maritimes experienced an hour-long outage Wednesday morning due to an unknown technical issue, according to multiple police organizations.

Phone lines, including 911 calls, were down in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

UPDATE (11:16 a.m.) - 911 is now operational again across the province. —@nsgov

Police in all three provinces have confirmed that phone lines have been restored and 911 is functioning normally.

In New Brunswick, police, NB Power and city halls reported disruptions around 9:30 a.m. local time.

In Prince Edward Island, RCMP reported the outage around 10 a.m. local time.

Around 10:30 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted that some 911 calls were not getting through due to a technical issue.

We’re happy to confirm that service is now restored. Thank you. <a href="https://t.co/ZznCHkHrE3">https://t.co/ZznCHkHrE3</a> —@Bell_Aliant

Meanwhile, Bell Aliant experienced a network outage that impacted wireless and landline services throughout the Maritimes.

Bell Aliant tweeted just before 11 a.m. that the problem has been resolved.

MORE TOP STORIES