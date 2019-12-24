9 cows die as fire destroys barn, building in Annapolis Valley

Dozens of volunteer firefighters spent last night putting out fires that killed nine cows and badly damaged three buildings in Nova Scotia.

Watson Armstrong, chief of the Kingston Fire Department, said about 50 volunteers answered a call at 2 a.m. AT from the owners of a barn on fire on Brooklyn Street.

"It had 10 cows. One got out, the others perished in the fire," he said Tuesday morning.

High winds pushed the fire into a nearby vacant house, setting it ablaze.

About 50 volunteer firefighters spent last night fighting this blaze on Brooklyn Street in Kingston, N.S. (Submitted by Ian Swinamer)

"It was condemned, so we couldn't go in. We had to do everything from the exterior," he said. "It had a tin or metal roof, which creates havoc trying to get at the fire, because we can't go underneath the metal."

Help came from volunteer fire departments in Waterville, Berwick, Aylesford, Nictaux, Middleton and Lawrencetown. They also called in an excavator to tackle the fire in the vacant building.

Crews finally put the fire out and headed back to the station to clean up around 9 a.m. He said it was a long night for the volunteers. "That's what we do. That's what we train for," Armstrong said.

Nine cows died in the barn fire, which then spread to this vacant building. (Submitted by Ian Swinamer)

Christmas presents destroyed

In a separate incident, a garage caught fire on North Salem Road in Shubenacadie. Kevin Jodrey, chief of the Shubenacadie Fire and Emergency Services, said the fire broke out at 4:30 p.m. AT Monday.

"No injuries, no fatalities. Some damage to the exterior of the nearby home," he said Tuesday morning. "Family pets and horses in the nearby barn were looked after by neighbours and family prior to the fire department arriving."

The garage held many personal items, including a stash of Christmas presents, two motorcycles and a four-wheeler. Those were destroyed.

Volunteer firefighters from nine departments put out the fire.

