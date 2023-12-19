85-year-old man dead in Shelburne house fire

An 85-year-old man is dead following a house fire in Shelburne, NS., police say.

Fire crews and emergency officials responded to reports of a "possible fatal fire" on Woodland Drive at around noon on Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

They saw heavy smoke after arriving at the address, and the man was found deceased inside, said Const. Dominic Laflamme.

An investigation is underway but they don't believe the fire is suspicious, he said.

