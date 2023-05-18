Man, 82, dies after house collapses in Stewiacke

An 82-year-old man has died after his home in Stewiacke, N.S., collapsed on Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said in an email Thursday that emergency services were called to a report of a structure collapse on Kitchener Street just before noon yesterday.

First responders were initially told that someone was doing demolition work inside the home and became trapped after it collapsed. They also contacted the labour department, believing the incident to be a workplace accident.

When first responders were able to get into the home, the man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

While recovering the man's body from the structure, investigators identified him as the homeowner.

"Investigators also learned that the home had been subject to a demolition order, but no demolition activities were occurring when the structure collapsed," Marshall said.

"While the incident remains under investigation at this time, we can confirm that this was not the result of a workplace accident."

Stewiacke town council issued a notice in February for the home to be demolished by June 30 as the property was "determined to be dangerous or unsightly."

"The owner(s) of 101 Kitchener St. are ordered to … demolish the house and accessory building on the property and remove resulting debris," the town council minutes read.

MORE TOP STORIES