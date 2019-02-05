8-year-old on life-support after Kings County tractor accident

An eight-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday in Nova Scotia's Kings County after RCMP say the lawn tractor he was operating tipped.

Police said he was on life-support Monday evening and his organs would be donated.

The incident happened Sunday around 4 p.m. at a home in the Morristown area.

RCMP say people on the scene administered first aid until the child could be airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police are investigating.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke described the incident as a "very tragic accident" and "a very sad situation," and noted it is not considered suspicious.