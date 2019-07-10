8-storey apartment building approved on Brunswick Street

The Halifax and West Community Council approved an eight-storey apartment building along Brunswick Street, next to the 136-year-old St. Patrick's Church. A public hearing on the proposal was held Tuesday night.

Adam Barrett redeveloped the former church rectory and has been trying for five years to construct another building directly behind it. The original proposal was 14 storeys. The latest version was supported by a representative of St. Patrick's Church.

"This was a great change to what was originally proposed," said Halifax historian Blair Beed. "He shrunk the top floor back from the church tower."

But the president of the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia argued the height of the building should not be above the roof line of the church.

"If you bring it down to the height of the church you almost can't see it from the street," said Andrew Murphy.

Joanne McCrae, who lives in a heritage home on the north side of the development project, also spoke against the proposal.

"I'll be able to look out my window and see a modern building over 80-feet high competing with the church next to it in the middle of this heritage area," said McCrae.

Michael Lawen, who also owns several Brunswick Street properties, told community council that he had no objection to the proposal and felt the developer has been beautifying the area.

"What he has done is amazing," said Lawen. "It should have been left at 14 storeys."

The community council voted 4–2 in favour of the development. Councillors Lindell Smith and Waye Mason voted against it. Councillors Steve Adams, Shawn Cleary, Russell Walker and Richard Zurawski voted in favour.

MORE TOP STORIES