8 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, new possible exposures

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, the highest single-day jump since May.

Public Health said the new cases bring the province's active total to 33 known cases.

All eight new cases are in the central zone. Two are connected to previously reported cases, while six are under investigation

The last time eight cases were announced in one day was on May 15.

"This is the single largest jump in COVID-19 cases we have seen in our province in recent months," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

New restrictions in much of Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County come into effect Monday, including limiting gatherings without physical distancing to five people, down from 10.

The restrictions can be found here.

"These increasing case numbers tell us we need to follow public health protocols to get back on track, especially in the greater Halifax area," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

New possible exposures

Five new possible COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax area were also announced on Saturday:

Bell Aliant at 209 Chain Lake Drive on Nov. 15 between 3-4:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Halifax Central Library at 5440 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 16 between 3-5:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Goodlife Fitness - Halifax Clayton Park at 70 Lacewood Dr. on Nov. 17 between 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including Dec. 1.

Goodlife Fitness- Tantallon Westwood at 3650 Hammonds Plains Rd., Upper Tantallon on Nov. 17 between 2:30-5:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Sobeys Spryfield at 279 Herring Cove Rd. on Nov. 18 between 4-5 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Anyone present at these locations during these times is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The active exposure sites in the greater Halifax area are listed here.

There were 1,384 tests completed in Nova Scotia labs on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,168 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to COVID-19.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported a single-day record 23 cases on Saturday. It has 71 active cases with one person in hospital.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Friday and the province now has 13 active cases. One of the new confirmed cases is a man between 20 to 29 years of age, a resident of N.L., who recently returned to the province from Nova Scotia.

P.E.I. last reported one new case Nov. 11. The province has one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

