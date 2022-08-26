N.S. contractor convicted of fraud has 8 charges dropped

A few of the long list of charges against a Nova Scotia contractor convicted of fraud have been dismissed.

A judge dropped eight of the 52 charges against Robert Allan Monk, 51, when Monk appeared in court in Dartmouth earlier this month.

The judge dropped the eight charges due to no realistic prospect of conviction, according to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service.

Monk has been convicted of fraud three times and was forbidden from using online ad services such as Kijiji and Facebook to find clients, an order he's accused of ignoring.

Halifax Regional Police laid multiple charges against Monk at the end of 2021 in connection to home improvement jobs for a number of people between May 2020 and May 2021.

In April, RCMP announced dozens more charges against him.

Monk has three different cases at different stages in the court process. They all consist of multiple counts of fraud, according to the prosecution service.

He is expected to be back in court on Sept. 1.

