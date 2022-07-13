Woman, 75, dead following collision on Highway 103

RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 103 in Glenwood, N.S., on Tuesday afternoon.

A car and semi-trailer travelling in opposite directions collided around 3:25 p.m. AT, according to an RCMP news release.

The driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-trailer, a 46-year-old man, was not injured.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision. The highway was closed for several hours, but has since opened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

