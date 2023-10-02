Content
74-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Pictou County

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a report of a collision on Granton Abercrombie Road around 7:30 p.m. AT on Saturday.

RCMP say a Hyundai Elantra was merging onto Highway 106 off-ramp when it struck the man

A 74-year-old pedestrian from Granton, N.S., has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the community this past weekend.

In a press release, Nova Scotia RCMP said they went to Granton Abercrombie Road around 7:30 p.m. AT on Saturday after a report of a collision.

They said a Hyundai Elantra was merging onto the road from the Highway 106 off-ramp when the man was hit.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Abercrombie, N.S., and the infant passenger of the car were both uninjured.

The release did not mention whether there will be any charges laid.

